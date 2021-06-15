Rede Wealth LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.15. 123,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,468. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

