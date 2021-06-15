Meme Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $464.19 or 0.01142901 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00428202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003672 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002213 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

