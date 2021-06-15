Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.