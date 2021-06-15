-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.62). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQZ. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SQZ Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 3,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,656. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

