FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,888. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

