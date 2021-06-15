TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Capitalization Tops $14.48 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $326,689.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00778196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00084399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.47 or 0.07862819 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.