Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the lowest is $4.28. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $23.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of GWW traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.85. 1,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,339. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.25. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $780,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 404.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.