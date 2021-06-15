Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Western Union Call Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 20,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,574% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,207 call options.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,788. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Western Union by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

