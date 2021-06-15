Osisko Gold Royalties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,449 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,616% compared to the typical volume of 201 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 31,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

