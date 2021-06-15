Venator Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average volume of 807 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 39,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,737. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.