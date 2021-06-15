Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.58. 186,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,336. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $425.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.