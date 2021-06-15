IG Gold Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. IG Gold has a market cap of $7.27 million and $29,650.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.30 or 0.08847307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00059861 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022273 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

