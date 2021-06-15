Analysts Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,890. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $485.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.