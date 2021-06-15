Analysts Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,890. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $485.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.