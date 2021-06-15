Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 22,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $446,829.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,438 shares of company stock worth $10,639,240. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

SUMO traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,201. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

