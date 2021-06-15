Sprinklr, Inc. Prices IPO at $18.00-$20.00 Per Share (CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) is planning to raise $361 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 19,000,000 shares at $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Sprinklr, Inc. generated $386.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $41.2 million. Sprinklr, Inc. has a market-cap of $4.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P.Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, William Blair, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Ramirez & Co. and Roberts & Ryan were co-managers.

Sprinklr, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Sprinklr empowers the world’s largest and most loved brands to make their customers happier. We do this with a new category of enterprise software – Unified Customer Experience Management, or Unified-CXM – that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of modern capabilities to deliver better, more human customer experiences at scale – all on one unified, AI-powered platform. The way the world communicates has changed, driven by a shift from traditional channels, like email and phone, to an ever-expanding universe of modern channels, like messaging, chat, text, and social, used by more than 4.6 billion people every day. Customer expectations have changed, too – reset by digital-first brands like Amazon, Uber and Airbnb. Today, 86% of companies expect to compete primarily on the basis of customer experience. To do so, they must communicate instantly with consumers who move fluidly across dozens of channels and resolve customer pain-points in a personalized way. For large enterprises, meeting these expectations is a challenging new reality. Our effective go-to-market strategy has enabled us to grow rapidly, attracting 1,021 customers, including more than 50% of the Fortune 100. As of April 30, 2021, we had 69 customers with subscription revenue equal to or greater than $1.0 million for the trailing 12-month period, which represented approximately 47% of our subscription revenue for this period. Our customers include global enterprises across a broad array of industries and geographies, as well as marketing agencies and government departments along with non-profit and educational institutions. Our customers are located in more than 60 countries and use our platform in more than 50 languages. We see significant opportunity to grow within our existing customer base as our customers increase usage of existing products and/or add additional products. “.

Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 2469 employees. The company is located at 29 West 35th Street 7th Floor New York, NY 10001 and can be reached via phone at (917) 933-7800 or on the web at http://www.sprinklr.com/.

