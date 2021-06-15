Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Drops By 37.3%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

EA stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.99. 91,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

