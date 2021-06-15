Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

