HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,804. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

