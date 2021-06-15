Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 793 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 4.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.81. 143,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

