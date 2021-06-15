Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

RLAY traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 17,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,963. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,824 shares of company stock worth $3,065,145. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

