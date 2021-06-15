Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

CVX traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 465,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,114. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.