NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-4.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.37.

NetApp stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

