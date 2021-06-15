Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 141,378 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,184,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 41,508 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $348,667.20.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $355,120.70.
- On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $819,312.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $808,311.33.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75.
- On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $2,205,912.00.
Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 7,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,171. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38.
Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
