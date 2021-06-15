Hord Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $7.64 million and $115,570.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00150198 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00180558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00980236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,265.40 or 1.00458634 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,017 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HORDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.