$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 429,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

