Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.82.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.33. 900,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,960,936. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38. NIO has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Analysts expect that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

