Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target at $99.14

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of analysts have commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

