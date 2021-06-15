Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Up 3.7%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.31. Approximately 4,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 440,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.