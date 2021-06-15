CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the May 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CYTR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 627,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.07. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.