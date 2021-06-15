Ergoteles LLC Has $41.84 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 198.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,030 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock worth $15,254,091. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. 102,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

