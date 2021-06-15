VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF comprises about 3.5% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,500,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $702,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,847. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

