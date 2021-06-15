Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.
A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.
SMTC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $67.13. 3,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,885. Semtech has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Article: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.