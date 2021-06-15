Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $67.13. 3,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,885. Semtech has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.