Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 29,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,705. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

