BTMX (BTMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345.10 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00062461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00776462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07824667 BTC.

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

