Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $5.63 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $5.63 or 0.00013659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $68.89 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00062461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00776462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07824667 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,606,954 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,954 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BURGERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.