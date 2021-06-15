Glenview Trust Co Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,354 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.83. 69,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,603. The firm has a market cap of $263.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $561.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.48.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

