Glenview Trust Co Acquires 640 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,062,945 shares of company stock worth $645,128,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.84. 592,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The firm has a market cap of $955.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

