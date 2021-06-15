AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLVLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,959. AB Volvo has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

