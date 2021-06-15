$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Masco reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

