Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 13,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $58.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,148. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

