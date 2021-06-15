Security National Bank of SO Dak Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

