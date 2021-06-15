Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 89,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $267.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

