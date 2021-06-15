Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 89,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $267.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.