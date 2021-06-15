Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$1.40

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE ESI traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$2.12. 770,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,804. The firm has a market cap of C$344.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.