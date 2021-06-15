Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,468. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

