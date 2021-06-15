Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Drops By 54.7%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 14,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

