Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the May 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,813. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
