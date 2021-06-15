Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the May 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,813. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.