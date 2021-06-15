Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.26. 3,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.57.

PSMMY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Simmons cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

