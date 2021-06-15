Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases 28 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.67 ($198.16).
- On Thursday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn acquired 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08).
Shares of LON:BA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 533.80 ($6.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm has a market cap of £17.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 517.31. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of £474.86 ($620.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Read More: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.