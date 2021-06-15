Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$43.00 price objective from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.76. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.