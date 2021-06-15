HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s current price.

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,335. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

