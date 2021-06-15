HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s current price.

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,335. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.